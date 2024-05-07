German CG calls on Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The German Consul General (CG) to Karachi Rudiegr Lotz called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House on Tuesday.

They discussed the bilateral relations, investment, trade promotion and other issues of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor said that Pak-German bilateral relations span over decades, which were getting stronger with the passage of time.

He further said that German investment will improve the infrastructure in the province.

Tessori said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will be supportive and helpful for foreign investment in the country.

The German Consul General said that German investors were keenly interested in investing, especially in the energy sector.