German CG Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karachi Police Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

German CG condemns terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The German Consul General (CG) to Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz condemned a terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief office on Shahra e Faisal, here on Friday.

According to a communique here, he offered his heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives combating the terror attack and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

He said, Germany, stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

