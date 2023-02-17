German CG condemns terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The German Consul General (CG) to Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz condemned a terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief office on Shahra e Faisal, here on Friday.

According to a communique here, he offered his heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives combating the terror attack and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

He said, Germany, stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.