German CG meets Karachi Administrator

German Consul General in Karachi Holger Ziegeler Thursday called on Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed and discussed matter of mutual interests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :German Consul General in Karachi Holger Ziegeler Thursday called on Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed and discussed matter of mutual interests.

The administrator briefed the German CG about different projects of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, said a statement on Thursday.

Ahmed said that Germany made considerable development in every sector and model adopted for uplifting in German cities are commended across the world.

The administrator said that the basic job of KMC was to provide civic facilities to the people. He added that Karachi's population was increased considerable and the issues were being resolved through comprehensive plan and strategy to make Karachiites standard of life equal to people of other metropolitan cities.

Ahmed said that works were underway across Karachi to uplift infrastructure of the city. He said that public private partnership could be fruitful in carrying out the development works.

The administrator said that there was need to further expand relationships of Germany and Pakistan in different sectors. "The standard of German products is very high that's why their demand in Pakistan is also high," he added.

Ahmed said that Germany's expertise and experience could be utilized for the city's uplift especially in infrastructure development, transport, communication, solid waste and municipal services.

He said that Karachi is an important city due to its geographical situation and enjoys unique importance in the region. "It is the economical hub of Pakistan and has importance for the neighboring countries," said the Administrator.

He said that COVID-19 had done massive damage to the other countries but fortunately Pakistan was not affected badly as the ratio of youth is high in the country's population.

Speaking on the occasion, Holger Ziegeler said that Karachi is a commercial centre and has offices of multi national companies.

He said that industries and commerce are main sectors for development of any country.

The German Consul General appreciated the KMC for taking measures to uplift infrastructure of the city and hoped that the same would give fruitful results.

Holger Ziegeler also hoped that Pakistan and would come closer and the latter's investors would invest in Pakistan particularly Karachi as it would benefit both the countries.

The administrator also presented a shield to Holger Ziegeler.