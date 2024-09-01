German CG Visits MALC Healthcare Center In Tando Jan Mohammad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Dr. Rudiger Lotz and CEO of the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), Mervyn Lobo embarked on a mission to support flood-affected communities in Sindh, with a mission to provide aid and renew commitments to those impacted by the catastrophic floods of 2022.
Two years prior, during the devastating floods, Dr. Lotz had praised MALC's efforts at their healthcare centre in Tando Jan Mohammed, highlighting the critical medical support they provided to an already vulnerable population. “We have been supporting MALC for over 60 years, a tradition that connects many Pakistani communities with Germany,” Dr. Lotz remarked.
The visit included a tour of MALC’s Tando Jan Mohammed centre, where the team was greeted with traditional Ajrak and Topi.
They observed the centre’s ongoing healthcare services and participated in a wheelchair distribution ceremony.
The delegation continued to Haji Khan village, where they oversaw the handover of 31 newly constructed one-room houses to local families. This housing initiative symbolized recovery and hope and was part of a broader effort to restore stability and security for the displaced residents.
The day concluded with a tree-planting event, furthering the community’s commitment to rebuilding and environmental stewardship. Villagers expressed heartfelt gratitude for the new homes and the opportunity to begin anew, marking a hopeful turn in their lives after the floods.
