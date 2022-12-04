UrduPoint.com

German CG Wishes A Very Happy Sindhi Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The German Consul General to Karachi Dr. Rüdiger Lotz has wished a very happy 'Sindhi Culture Day' to the people of Sindh here on Sunday.

He said that the day is being celebrated with culture fervour.

The German Consul General wearing a Sindhi topi (filled with German flag colours) gave a message of marking the Sindhi Culture Day and Pak-German friendship.

Dr. Rüdiger Lotz said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and they played an important role in restoring peace in the province.

