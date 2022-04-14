UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 11:08 PM

German Chancellor felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The message of felicitation was shared by the embassy of Pakistan in Germany, on the social media platform Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Twitter German Germany

Recent Stories

HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking fa ..

HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking facilities

36 seconds ago
 US Jury Finds Member of Islamic State 'Beatles' Ex ..

US Jury Finds Member of Islamic State 'Beatles' Execution Cell Guilty - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Biden Deeply Concerned About Avoiding World War II ..

Biden Deeply Concerned About Avoiding World War III, Nuclear Conflict - CIA Chie ..

41 seconds ago
 London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History ..

London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History on 2 Associates of Abramovich

5 minutes ago
 SSP directs to take strict action against traffic ..

SSP directs to take strict action against traffic rules violators

5 minutes ago
 Yacht Allegedly Owned by Usmanov's Sister Not Seiz ..

Yacht Allegedly Owned by Usmanov's Sister Not Seized, But Cannot Be Used - Germa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.