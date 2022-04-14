German Chancellor felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as new Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The message of felicitation was shared by the embassy of Pakistan in Germany, on the social media platform Twitter.