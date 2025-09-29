Open Menu

German Consul General Calls On Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM

New Consul General of Germany in Karachi, Thomas E. Schultze, visited the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday, where he met with the Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab

The Mayor warmly welcomed the Consul General and greeted him on his arrival in Karachi.

The Mayor warmly welcomed the Consul General and greeted him on his arrival in Karachi.

During the meeting, the Mayor gave the German Consul General a detailed briefing on the administrative structure of the city, municipal affairs, development projects, and civic facilities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the relations between Pakistan and Germany are historic, friendly, and economically significant, and there is a need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, education, and culture.

On this occasion, the German Consul General also invited the Mayor to visit the German city of Hamburg to further strengthen ties between the two cities.

The meeting also included discussions on potential exchanges of medical professionals and opportunities for cultural collaboration.

The Consul General appreciated the ongoing efforts for the development of Karachi and expressed Germany's desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan, especially with Karachi, in various sectors.

This meeting is being seen as a positive step towards promoting people-to-people connections between the two countries and paving the way for future bilateral projects.

