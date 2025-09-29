German Consul General Calls On Mayor Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM
New Consul General of Germany in Karachi, Thomas E. Schultze, visited the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday, where he met with the Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) New Consul General of Germany in Karachi, Thomas E. Schultze, visited the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday, where he met with the Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
The Mayor warmly welcomed the Consul General and greeted him on his arrival in Karachi.
During the meeting, the Mayor gave the German Consul General a detailed briefing on the administrative structure of the city, municipal affairs, development projects, and civic facilities.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the relations between Pakistan and Germany are historic, friendly, and economically significant, and there is a need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, education, and culture.
On this occasion, the German Consul General also invited the Mayor to visit the German city of Hamburg to further strengthen ties between the two cities.
The meeting also included discussions on potential exchanges of medical professionals and opportunities for cultural collaboration.
The Consul General appreciated the ongoing efforts for the development of Karachi and expressed Germany's desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan, especially with Karachi, in various sectors.
This meeting is being seen as a positive step towards promoting people-to-people connections between the two countries and paving the way for future bilateral projects.
Recent Stories
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath
Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly
DG highlights importance of livestock sector
Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..
German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education
9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly1 minute ago
-
DG highlights importance of livestock sector1 minute ago
-
Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops1 minute ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for treatment of injured ..1 minute ago
-
German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative24 minutes ago
-
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education24 minutes ago
-
9 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown6 minutes ago
-
NPC condemns PTI’s misbehaviour with Sr journalist Ejaz Ahmed6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles with Sindh Home Minister over mother’s de ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets global example: BISP's Benazir Nashonuma Programme reduces child stunting by 6.4 perce ..6 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police arrest 9,410 in anti-narcotics drive6 minutes ago