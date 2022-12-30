German Consul General, Commissioner discuss ways to enhance cultural, academic exchanges

Consul General of the German Consulate in Karachi Dr R diger Lotz and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, during a meeting here on Friday, discussed a wide range of opportunities to enhance cultural and academic exchanges between the two countries, emphasizing expanding and strengthening the long-running partnership.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Consul General of the German Consulate in Karachi Dr R�diger Lotz and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, during a meeting here on Friday, discussed a wide range of opportunities to enhance cultural and academic exchanges between the two countries, emphasizing expanding and strengthening the long-running partnership.

They also agreed to declare Karachi and a German city 'sister cities' and discussed projects that could be launched for the improvement of these cities. Commissioner hoped it would help both the cities to explore opportunities for cultural and educational exchanges.

German Consul General said not only was Karachi the economic center of Pakistan but a vibrant, bustling metropolis full of culture, diversity, and dynamism. He expressed interest in helping the city become more sustainable by providing civic amenities.

Dr Rüdiger Lotz also briefed the Commissioner about the Pakistan-German Climate and Energy initiative and how it will help Pakistan combat the adverse impact of climate change.

The Commissioner appreciated the role of Goethe-Institut Pakistan in the field of research, education, and culture. "The Goethe Institute in Karachi has played a pivotal role in harnessing cultural relations between the two countries through its programmes and language courses."Iqbal Memon said Germany is one of the most popular destinations for young Pakistani researchers wishing to pursue higher education. The Commissioner wished that further opportunities would be explored to provide research and higher education to the Karachiites.