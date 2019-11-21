UrduPoint.com
German Consul General Eugen Wollfarth Calls On Govnernor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:51 PM

German Consul General of Pakistan Eugen Wollfarth called on Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :German Consul General of Pakistan Eugen Wollfarth called on Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday.

Ongoing development schemes in province, exchanging of economic and trades in region, law and order situation of country and mutual relations between Pakistan and Germany came under discussion during meeting, said press release issue here.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan said Pakistan and Germany had cordial relations and there were bright prospects in result of cooperation and investment in several sectors including education and healthcare in province.

He said the economics of province and higher educational institutions could successfully be improved by cooperation and guidance of modern technology which would also help in supply of clean water in province.

German Consul General Eugen Wollfarth applauded Governor Balochistan for keeping positive wishes to Germany, saying we were committed to ensure provision of facilities including education, healthcare and clean water supply to people of Balochsitan.

There was also exchange of gifts and memorial shields between Governor Balochistan and German Consul General at the last moment.

