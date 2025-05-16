Open Menu

German Consul General Meets With Sukkur Chamber Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Dr. Rüdiger Lutz, Consul General of Germany, met with Amit Kumar, Senior Vice President of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI), at the German Consulate in Karachi, said a SCCI release here on Friday.

During the meeting, Amit Kumar proposed enhancing trade and cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including industry research, construction, education, and agriculture.

He requested assistance in exporting agricultural products, importing modern industrial machinery, and providing training and machinery for value addition, packaging, and warehousing of dates, fruits, vegetables, and livestock.

The Consul General listened attentively to the proposals and assured full cooperation. Amit Kumar invited Dr. Lutz to visit the Sukkur Chamber for further review and discussion, and the Consul General agreed to schedule a visit at a suitable time.

