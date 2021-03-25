German Consul Holiger Ziegler calls on Governor Balochistan

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) is mega project and the completion of this mega project would provide employment opportunities to million of people in country and Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) is mega project and the completion of this mega project would provide employment opportunities to million of people in country and Balochistan.

He said despite, the economic and trade activities would be launched throughout the region of completion of the CPEC and in this regard, Balochistan link was an important.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to German Consul posted in Pakistan Holiger Ziegler, at Governor House Quetta here.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the last seven decades between Pakistan and Germany have friendly relations and now it is necessary to meet the modern requirements between the two countries accordingly mutual relations should be further strengthened.

He also emphasized that we needed to provide our new generation with modern technology in view of CPEC poreject and the focus must be on teaching technical skills so that they would get maximum beneficial for the CPEC project in future.

He expressed the confidence that the close friendship and cordial relations of Pakistan and Germany would have a positive impact on peace and development in the entire region.

He said that Germany is also cooperating in different fields including education, health technology for enhancing capacity building of sectors in Balochistan which would be very helpful in teaching young people modern skills.

He also hoped that Germany would continue to support development for Pakistan and Balochistan.