German Cyclist Praises Pakistan As Peaceful, Hospitable Country
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Renowned German cyclist Mercen Gregor, on a world tour, arrived here
on Tuesday and visited the Police Lines Community Engagement Centre.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil accorded a warm welcome to the
German cyclist and held a meeting with him. SSP Investigation Abdul
Wahhab and ASP Gulberg Rajinder were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the German cyclist expressed gratitude to
CPO Kamran Adil for providing foolproof security during his stay and
remarked that Pakistan was a peaceful and hospitable country.
The
people of Faisalabad especially the police had shown immense kindness
and love for him, he added.
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Gregor's journey in Pakistan
began at Taftan. He traveled by road from Quetta to Faisalabad and
from here, he would proceed to Lahore and then enter into India.
CPO Kamran Adil also presented an honorary shield to the German
cyclist as a token of appreciation.
