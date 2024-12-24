German cyclist praises Pakistan as peaceful, hospitable country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Renowned German cyclist Mercen Gregor, on a world tour, arrived here

on Tuesday and visited the Police Lines Community Engagement Centre.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil accorded a warm welcome to the

German cyclist and held a meeting with him. SSP Investigation Abdul

Wahhab and ASP Gulberg Rajinder were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the German cyclist expressed gratitude to

CPO Kamran Adil for providing foolproof security during his stay and

remarked that Pakistan was a peaceful and hospitable country.

The

people of Faisalabad especially the police had shown immense kindness

and love for him, he added.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Gregor's journey in Pakistan

began at Taftan. He traveled by road from Quetta to Faisalabad and

from here, he would proceed to Lahore and then enter into India.

CPO Kamran Adil also presented an honorary shield to the German

cyclist as a token of appreciation.