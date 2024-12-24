Open Menu

German Cyclist Praises Pakistan As Peaceful, Hospitable Country

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

German cyclist praises Pakistan as peaceful, hospitable country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Renowned German cyclist Mercen Gregor, on a world tour, arrived here

on Tuesday and visited the Police Lines Community Engagement Centre.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil accorded a warm welcome to the

German cyclist and held a meeting with him. SSP Investigation Abdul

Wahhab and ASP Gulberg Rajinder were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the German cyclist expressed gratitude to

CPO Kamran Adil for providing foolproof security during his stay and

remarked that Pakistan was a peaceful and hospitable country.

The

people of Faisalabad especially the police had shown immense kindness

and love for him, he added.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Gregor's journey in Pakistan

began at Taftan. He traveled by road from Quetta to Faisalabad and

from here, he would proceed to Lahore and then enter into India.

CPO Kamran Adil also presented an honorary shield to the German

cyclist as a token of appreciation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Faisalabad World Quetta Police German Road Gulberg From Love

Recent Stories

MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

2 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

2 minutes ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

11 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

17 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

32 minutes ago
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan