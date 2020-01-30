German delegation calls on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

A German delegation led by honorary Counsel General Dr Panteras Christian met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed bilateral relations and trade ties during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A German delegation led by honorary Counsel General Dr Panteras Christian met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed bilateral relations and trade ties during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Various matters including the establishment of Special Economic Zone for Germany and increasing bilateral trade came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor apprised the delegation of the atrocities committed by Indian government against hapless Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir besides the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sarwar said that Pakistan enjoyed lasting relations with Germany, adding that Pakistan offered excellent investment to the German businessmen in agriculture, energy and fisheries sector.

Seeking support in the European parliament, the governor expressed the hope that resolution against India would be adopted by the EP in its next session, adding that the resolution was to be heard on Thursday but it was put off till the next session.

Honorary CG Dr Panteras said Pakistan was a peaceful country, adding that he was pleased to come to Pakistan.

Dr Panteras said German wanted to enhance trade ties with Pakistan in all sectors.