German Delegation, Nisar Khuhro Discuss Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

German delegation, Nisar Khuhro discuss rehabilitation of flood affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of the German NGO and representatives of the German Medico international Dr. Sonke Widderich and others met PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and DG PDMA Syed Salman Shah at a camp of Sindh Minister for Saeed Ghani here on Tuesday.

They discussed ongoing relief measures taken by the Sindh government for the flood victims of the Sindh province, according to a communiqué here.

The PPP Sindh President and Director Generals (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the German Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) delegation about the flood affected areas of Sindh, where German Medico International to possibly help the provincial government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Khuhro said PPP has always been ahead in serving, whereas PPP will never leave the flood victims alone, he added.

Dr. Sonke Widderich said that they were ready to help flood victims in any case and all possible assistance will be provided for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

