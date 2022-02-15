UrduPoint.com

German Delegation Visits Garhi Chandan Forest Site, Plants Tree

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Secretary of State Ministry of Economic Coordination and Development Germany, Jochen Flasbarth visited Garhai Chandan forest along with a delegation here on Tuesday

According to a statement issued here Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Khan Urmar was also present on the occasion.

On arrival at the site of plantation at Ghari Chandan, visiting delegation members were given a detailed briefing on objectives of the project.

Jochen Flasbarth also planted a sapling as a memento of his visit to the site. Officers of Forest department took visiting delegation from Germany to different areas of the forest and apprised them about growth of plants being planted as part of afforestation drive by government under billion Tree Tsunami Project.

Under the project, the barren land of Garhi Chandan has been converted into a lush green forest, attracting a large number of flora and fauna in the area.

The delegation members were apprised that majority of the trees planted are less water demanding which included Sheesham, Eucalyptus and Keekar.

Under the project, 48000 plants were planted over an area of 111 acres and majority of the plants havesurvived and grown into trees.

In the current spring tree plantation drive about 107.854 million trees will be planted in the province, the delegation members were informed.

>