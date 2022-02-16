UrduPoint.com

German Delegation Visits Historic Peshawar Museum, Sethi House

Published February 16, 2022

A high level German delegation led by Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary for Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Germany visited the historic Peshawar Museum, and Sethi House here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A high level German delegation led by Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary for Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Germany visited the historic Peshawar Museum, and Sethi House here on Wednesday.

The delegation was welcomed and briefed by Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad and senior officials of the Department.

The delegation visited its different sections and praised the efforts of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums and the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government for restoring and preserving the rich heritage that are attracting people and tourists from across the country and abroad.

Peshawar Museum is the biggest facility of the Ghandhara Art in world. The authorities briefed the delegation about the history and antiquities preserved in Peshawar Museum.

Established in the heart of Peshawar some 150 years ago, Peshawar Museum has achieved a unique historical distinction of being a home to over 30,000 antiquities and a complete life story of Lord Bhudda, attracting thousands of tourists and followers of Buddhism every year.

It is the largest Museum of the world in terms of Ghandhara Art where about 14,000 ancient antiques and artifects out of 30,000 antiquities are currently put on display and preserved.

The complete life story of Founder of Buddhism, Lord Buddha was kept preserved in the forms of statues and panels.

Besides ancient dresses of Waziristan, tribes, cooking plates and antique jewlary, Peshawar Museum is a unique museum of South Asia where muzzal loaded guns mostly used by British Army and Swords of freedom fighters, kings and warriors of the pre-partition era besides punched marked coins were put on display for tourists.

The Museum was first started as Victoria Hall in 1896 initially used as Dancing Club during colonial era and was later converted into Peshawar Museum in 1906.

The present main hall of the Peshawar Museum was built in 1906 in the memory of Queen Victoria.

The entire building of the museum has been recently renovated and conserved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and was opened for tourists.

