German delegation visits PU, meets VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A three-member German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) delegation, led by Head of Government Scholarship Program Muhammad Khaskeia, MENA Region, visited the Punjab University and met the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali.

On this occasion, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s Adviser HRD Muhammad Raza Chohan, Director General Regional Center Lahore Ghulam Nabi and Project Director Jahanzeb Khan, PU Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.

During the visit, both sides discussed potential collaborations in student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects and capacity building.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership with DAAD and highlighted the importance of internationalization in higher education.

He emphasized the need for greater mobility of students and faculty to broaden horizons and promote innovation.

The DAAD delegation also expressed their keen interest in expanding cooperation with the PU and promised their full support in realizing the shared goals.

Later, the delegation visited the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology. Director CEMB Prof Moazur Rahman briefed them about ongoing research activities in health and Agri Biotech labs. The delegation expressed keen interest in stem cell products, biopharmaceuticals and agri-biotech products developed at CEMB.

The delegation also paid a visit to PU library and enthusiastically viewed and admired preservations of rare manuscripts.