Open Menu

German Delegation Visits PU, Meets VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:13 PM

German delegation visits PU, meets VC

A three-member German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) delegation, led by Head of Government Scholarship Program Muhammad Khaskeia, MENA Region, visited the Punjab University and met the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A three-member German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) delegation, led by Head of Government Scholarship Program Muhammad Khaskeia, MENA Region, visited the Punjab University and met the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali.

On this occasion, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s Adviser HRD Muhammad Raza Chohan, Director General Regional Center Lahore Ghulam Nabi and Project Director Jahanzeb Khan, PU Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.

During the visit, both sides discussed potential collaborations in student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects and capacity building.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership with DAAD and highlighted the importance of internationalization in higher education.

He emphasized the need for greater mobility of students and faculty to broaden horizons and promote innovation.

The DAAD delegation also expressed their keen interest in expanding cooperation with the PU and promised their full support in realizing the shared goals.

Later, the delegation visited the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology. Director CEMB Prof Moazur Rahman briefed them about ongoing research activities in health and Agri Biotech labs. The delegation expressed keen interest in stem cell products, biopharmaceuticals and agri-biotech products developed at CEMB.

The delegation also paid a visit to PU library and enthusiastically viewed and admired preservations of rare manuscripts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Education Punjab German Student Visit Agri Muhammad Ali Jahanzeb Khan HEC Government

Recent Stories

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

2 minutes ago
 Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure S ..

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University sports gala 2024

Punjab University sports gala 2024

2 minutes ago
 Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess c ..

Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ

2 minutes ago
 The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to ..

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University students get positions in declam ..

Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest

5 minutes ago
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on He ..

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..

5 minutes ago
 12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

5 minutes ago
 German delegation visits PU, meets VC

German delegation visits PU, meets VC

5 minutes ago
 Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

11 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

17 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan