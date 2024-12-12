German Delegation Visits PU, Meets VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:13 PM
A three-member German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) delegation, led by Head of Government Scholarship Program Muhammad Khaskeia, MENA Region, visited the Punjab University and met the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A three-member German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) delegation, led by Head of Government Scholarship Program Muhammad Khaskeia, MENA Region, visited the Punjab University and met the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali.
On this occasion, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s Adviser HRD Muhammad Raza Chohan, Director General Regional Center Lahore Ghulam Nabi and Project Director Jahanzeb Khan, PU Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.
During the visit, both sides discussed potential collaborations in student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects and capacity building.
PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the partnership with DAAD and highlighted the importance of internationalization in higher education.
He emphasized the need for greater mobility of students and faculty to broaden horizons and promote innovation.
The DAAD delegation also expressed their keen interest in expanding cooperation with the PU and promised their full support in realizing the shared goals.
Later, the delegation visited the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology. Director CEMB Prof Moazur Rahman briefed them about ongoing research activities in health and Agri Biotech labs. The delegation expressed keen interest in stem cell products, biopharmaceuticals and agri-biotech products developed at CEMB.
The delegation also paid a visit to PU library and enthusiastically viewed and admired preservations of rare manuscripts.
Recent Stories
PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
Punjab University sports gala 2024
Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized
German delegation visits PU, meets VC
Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates5 minutes ago
-
Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest5 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Directorate of Health Ser ..5 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized5 minutes ago
-
German delegation visits PU, meets VC5 minutes ago
-
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social media17 minutes ago
-
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered14 minutes ago
-
CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum8 minutes ago
-
272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan8 minutes ago
-
Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC8 minutes ago
-
SAQE organizes seminar ‘People’s Agenda for Transforming Education; from Silos to Systems’12 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Center (BFC) starts driving test service8 minutes ago