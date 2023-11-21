German Development Bank (KfW) delegation assures to enhance cooperation with KP government

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A delegation from Germany's state-owned development bank KfW met with Mr Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting included discussions on various areas of cooperation.

Among the development schemes, KfW is actively financing drinking water supply projects and contributing to the development of water and solid waste management infrastructure in the Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These initiatives aim to enhance resilient resource management in KP cities, building on the successful pilot project in Mansehra.

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed gratitude for KfW's valuable support, providing both financial and technical assistance to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.