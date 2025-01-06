German Diplomat Found Dead In His Apartment
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Thomas Fielder, the Second Secretary at the German Embassy in Islamabad, was found dead in his apartment within the Diplomatic Enclave, on Monday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the body of Fielder was discovered after embassy staff raised concerns about his two-day absence from work.
He said upon breaking into his apartment, they found him unresponsive and immediately informed the authorities.
He said the body was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death.
Preliminary investigations suggested that the diplomat had previously experienced a minor heart attack, which could potentially be linked to his cause of death.
Police stated that the exact cause of death would be determined following the autopsy report. “Further investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” they added.
The German Embassy has been notified, and embassy officials are cooperating with the authorities.
Recent Stories
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM, Saudi prince discuss bilateral cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested over 10,000 suspects in crackdown on illegal weapons2 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Three power thieves held2 minutes ago
-
German Diplomat found dead in his apartment2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee discusses national unity with Governor KP12 minutes ago
-
70pc conservation work completed on Bradlaugh Hall by WCLA12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held12 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crops12 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.05kg heroin12 minutes ago
-
District administration seals illegal factory over pollution concerns22 minutes ago
-
New Peshawar Valley housing project to be completed soon: Amjad Ali22 minutes ago