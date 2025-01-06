Open Menu

German Diplomat Found Dead In His Apartment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Thomas Fielder, the Second Secretary at the German Embassy in Islamabad, was found dead in his apartment within the Diplomatic Enclave, on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the body of Fielder was discovered after embassy staff raised concerns about his two-day absence from work.

He said upon breaking into his apartment, they found him unresponsive and immediately informed the authorities.

He said the body was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the diplomat had previously experienced a minor heart attack, which could potentially be linked to his cause of death.

Police stated that the exact cause of death would be determined following the autopsy report. “Further investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” they added.

The German Embassy has been notified, and embassy officials are cooperating with the authorities.

