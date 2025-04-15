German Diplomat highlights Governance and Educational Prospects at CUI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A distinguished session at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) featured Mr. Jan Gerald Krausser, Head of Communications, Culture, and Protocol at the German Embassy, who engaged students from diverse academic backgrounds in an insightful dialogue on governance and higher education opportunities in Germany.

Addressing students from departments including International Relations, Economics, Media and Communications, Management Sciences, and Meteorology, Mr. Krausser offered a comparative analysis of governance systems, emphasizing the significance of blue- and white-collar workers in Germany’s economic landscape.

He also highlighted Germany’s commitment to vocational and technical education.

Encouraging students to explore academic opportunities in Germany, he stressed the importance of utilizing the resources of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), which has a dedicated office in Islamabad.

Mr. Krausser also shared information about potential scholarships and funding opportunities available through German political foundations and universities.

The event commenced with remarks by Mr. Arif Awan, Senior Program Officer at CUI, who outlined the relevance of public policy education. Dr. Hammad Omer, T.I., in his closing statement, reaffirmed the strong and cordial Pakistan-Germany relationship and highlighted the need for language proficiency for academic success abroad.

Later, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI, formally received the German diplomat and expressed gratitude for the visit. He also voiced interest in initiating German language instruction at the university to further strengthen academic ties.

The session concluded with a group photograph, symbolizing the enthusiastic exchange between the diplomat and the students.