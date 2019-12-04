German embassy launching mobile app for disabled people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that a mobile app will be launched for the disabled people in a few days, which will help them get knowledge about the places which are accessible with wheelchairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that a mobile app will be launched for the disabled people in a few days, which will help them get knowledge about the places which are accessible with wheelchairs.

The German Embassy was proud to support the specially abled people under its micro-project scheme, he said in a statement in connection with #InternationalDisabilityDay on his Twitter handle.

"Under the Embassy's micro-project scheme, @FOParaplegics (Friends of Paraplegics) is making a mobile app & a website 'Accessible Pakistan' where (disabled) people can see which places are accessible with wheelchairs," the ambassador said.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, in another tweet, appreciated Pakistan's stable economic condition. "Congratulations to #Pakistan on the up-grading of status from 'negative' to 'stable' by Moody's. Hopefully, it'll decrease external vulnerability risks and will help Pakistan in long term growth."