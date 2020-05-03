German embassy to provide food to 600 families in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The German Embassy Islamabad has joined hands with a local non-governmental organisation to provide food to some 600 vulnerable families of Lahore during the ongoing lockdown imposed in the country to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck signed a agreement with the Rizq Sharefood for preparing 240,000 meals for the purpose.

"Fighting consequences of COVID-19 together: Ambassador signed a contract with @Rizq_Sharefood this week to support financing of 240000 meals for 600 widows and vulnerable families in Lahore. They can stay at home and get food delivered to their homes. Great cooperation with the young team of Rizq," the ambassador wrote on his social media accounts both on Facebook and Twitter.

