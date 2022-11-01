UrduPoint.com

German Envoy Assures To Assist City Government In Addressing Pollution, Traffic Related Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday said that the German government has agreed to extend cooperation to local government departments in addressing pollution and traffic management-related issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday said that the German government has agreed to extend cooperation to local government departments in addressing pollution and traffic management-related issues.

He was talking to the media after a meeting with German Ambassador, Alfred Grannas who visited City Council Hall and addressed a gathering of tehsil chairmen.

Former Nazim, Haji Ghulam Ali was also present on the occasion.

The city mayor also expressed gratitude to the German Ambassador for the visit and desired to take benefit of experiences made by the German government in the provision of municipal services, reducing air pollution, disposal of garbage, rehabilitation of addicts and traffic management.

He said we want to strengthen relations with friendly countries for capacity building of youth and providing better amenities to people living in Peshawar.

