German envoy calls for extensive efforts to ensure hunger-free world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Thursday called for extensive and collective efforts to ensure a hunger-free world

In a series of tweets on his social media account in connection with World Food Day and Gobal Handwashing Day, he shared his experience of bringing foods from his house and sharing it at Saylani food shelter(Langar Khana).

"I am so pleased and happy for bringing food and share it with people at the food shelter", he said He appreciated the efforts and dedication of the food workers those who were rendering great services at the food center.

He told APP, that food security and scarcity of hygienic food was an international issue and it was need of the hour to take solid measures in this regard.

World Food Day-2019' was marked on October 16 acrossthe globe with a theme "Our Actions are our Future, A ZeroHunger world by 2030 is possible."