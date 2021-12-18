UrduPoint.com

German Envoy Calls On Army Chief, Lauds Pakistan's Role In Afghan Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:27 PM

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Jasper Wieck called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) Jasper Wieck called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration or partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued Germany's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

The Army Chief said that the world could ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan, prone to economic collapse. He stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

