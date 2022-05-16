German envoy calls on Dr Shahzad Waseem

UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition in Senate and Head of PTI Diplomatic and International Affairs wing here Monday

Matters pertaining to geopolitical situations and mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.

Dr Shahzad said Pak-Germany relations were rooted in democratic values and multi-stratum all-around cooperation.

He was of the opinion that enhanced inter-parliamentary ties would further enrich and deepen close bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Shahzad Waseem said the previous PTI government, during its tenure, pursued an independent foreign policy in the best national interest, which was fully endorsed and appreciated by the people of Pakistan.

PTI believes in cordial international relations on the basis of peace, sovereignty and equality, he said.

Dr Shahzad Waseem said Pakistani expatriates were a valuable asset to the country. Pakistani community living in Germany played an important role in Germany's progress and development, he added.

He said Germany stood prominent in the EU with a strong and stable economy. He said during the previous government led by former PM Imran Khan, special attention was given to further promoting and augmenting Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the German Ambassador said Germany greatly valued its bilateral ties and all-around cooperation with Pakistan.

He agreed on enhancing bilateral ties through the exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations.

