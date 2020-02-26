German envoy calls on KP Governor; discusses matters of mutual interest

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest and relations between the two countries.

The Governor while talking to German Ambassador said" KP is blessed with abundant natural resources and has great potential for foreign and local investors take benefit of the investor friendly policies of PTI government." Referring to law and order situation in the province in past, Shah Farman said that KP people especially tribal population bore huge losses in terms of lives and properties due to war on terror inflicted on them.

He said"Instability and unrest in Afghanistan had badly affected our social, economic environment and security situation, now peace has restored and efforts are being made to bring prosperity and development in tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.

" The Governor said "Pakistan strongly believes that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for peace and development in Pakistan as well as in the region." He urged the world community to work for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Afghanistan in vital interest of the Afghan people,adding that he said "Afghans are a gateway to central Asian states and once peace is restored in the country the trade ties could be strengthened." On this occasion, the German Ambassador appreciated visionary approach of KP Governor and assured to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan.