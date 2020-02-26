German envoy calls on KP Speaker, discusses matter of mutual interests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Wednesday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Visiting German envoy felicitated the government over successful holding of elections in erstwhile FATA, establishment of peace in tribal areas and bringing them in national mainstream. Deputy Speaker KP Assembly was also present on the occasion.

Speaker said that 21 parliamentarians have elected for provincial legislatures from these tribal areas. He said that tribal belt was on the front line in war against terror that damaged all its infrastructure.

He said that despite financial hardships an appropriate allocations have been made to improve health, education and roads adding still a lot has to be done for development of merged districts that bear the brunt of war against terrorism.

Speaker said that KP assembly desires to take benefit from the experience and legislation process of German parliament and maintained that exchange of delegations would help increasing experience of parliamentarians.

Mushtaq Ghani also urged German ambassador to provide assistance to make Abbottabad a mode solar city. He informed German ambassador that Pakistan support peace in Afghanistan as it is in benefit of both neighboring countries.

Later, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan presented gifts and mementos to German ambassador.