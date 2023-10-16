Open Menu

German Envoy Calls On Mayor Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Consul General of Germany Dr. Rudiger Lotz called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

Earlier, the mayor welcomed the Consul General of Germany on his arrival.

Talking to Dr. Rudiger, the mayor said that there was a wide scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in various fields. Germany achieved an important position in the provision of urban facilities and the development of science and technology.We had also improved the basic urban infrastructure in Karachi, he said.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, District Municipalities and other institutions were working together to provide quality facilities to the citizens, he said.

The mayor said that there were attractive investments opportunities for German investment companies in Karachi and complete facilities would be provided to German investors and companies in Karachi.

He said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany should be more stable in the future and this would increase mutual relations.

He said that Karachi was the main coastal city of South Asia where there were two ports and because of the international airport, Karachi had become an important center of industrial and business activities.

There are also many industrial zones established in Karachi where a large number of factories are established and thousands of people are provided employment from here.

He said that KMC was taking steps to develop the industrial zones, which included road construction and repair and other works.

On this occasion, German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lotz said that he brought the best wishes of the German government to the citizens of Karachi.

