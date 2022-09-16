German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Senator Saleem Mandviwala here at his office on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Senator Saleem Mandviwala here at his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including parliamentary interaction between the members of parliaments and trade between the two countries, said a press release.

The ambassador said Germany was concerned regarding the flood situation in Pakistan. His country had already donated medical equipment and food supplies, and would reconsider giving more help in collaboration with the United Nations in the coming weeks, he added.