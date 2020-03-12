German Ambassador to Pakistan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the aircraft crash in which PAF Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred near Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the aircraft crash in which PAF Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred near Shakarparian.

In a tweet on his social media account, the Ambassador extended his heartfelt condolence to the members of bereaved family and said that he was deeply grieved and saddened atthis tragic news of Aircraft crash in Islamabad.

He prayed for the departed soul and his family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.