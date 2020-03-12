German Envoy Condoles With Martyred PAF Wing Commander's Family
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the aircraft crash in which PAF Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred near Shakarparian.
In a tweet on his social media account, the Ambassador extended his heartfelt condolence to the members of bereaved family and said that he was deeply grieved and saddened atthis tragic news of Aircraft crash in Islamabad.
He prayed for the departed soul and his family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.