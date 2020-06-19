UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Envoy Congratulates Malala On Completing Her Graduation Degree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

German envoy congratulates Malala on completing her graduation degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Friday congratulated Malala Yousafzai, the female education activist and the youngest Nobel prize laureate, for completing her graduation degree in the discipline of Philosophy, politics and Economics for the Oxford University.

It was a big achievement and a moment of pride not only for Malala, but also for her parents, he said while talking to APP.

The education of both the mind and the heart of a person were the most powerful tools to change the world and serve the humanity, he said, adding he was wishing the best of luck for her future goals from her homeland. "A new chapter of life starts after graduation and hopefully she will do better in future," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Malala Yousafzai World Education German Oxford From Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

31 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

42 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

DC Swat notifies fines, imprison for those not wea ..

3 minutes ago

Swine fever ravages pig farms in Nigeria

3 minutes ago

Nasdaq back above 10,000 points as US stocks open ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.