German Envoy Congratulates Malala On Completing Her Graduation Degree

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:20 PM

German envoy congratulates Malala on completing her graduation degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has congratulated Malala Yousafzai, the female education activist and the youngest Nobel prize laureate, for completing her graduation degree in the discipline of Philosophy, politics and Economics for the Oxford University.

It was a big achievement and a moment of pride not only for Malala, but also for her parents, he said while talking to APP.

The education of both the mind and the heart of a person were the most powerful tools to change the world and serve the humanity, he said, adding he was wishing the best of luck for her future goals from her homeland. "A new chapter of life starts after graduation and hopefully she will do better in future," he added.

