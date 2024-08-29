Open Menu

German Envoy Inaugurates MIH Dental Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM

German envoy inaugurates MIH Dental Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas on Thursday inaugurated the new Dental Department at Maroof International Hospital (MIH).

During the ceremony, Ambassador Grannas toured the facility, including the online digital system, radiation control room, waiting area, dental implant facilities, sterilized rooms, and other key areas.

The event was attended by Chairman MIH Choudhary Naseer Ahmed, CEO Haroon Naseer, CEO of Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas, and others.

The newly established department aims to provide top-tier treatment for various dental conditions.

In his address, Ambassador Grannas commended the hospital management's dedication, in providing exemplary services to the community.

He assured continued support for the hospital's advancement, including the potential installation of orthodontic equipment in the future.

Chairman Ch. Naseer Ahmed emphasized the significance of the new facility, noting that it has been highly anticipated by the public.

He highlighted the introduction of Premium Evening Dental Clinics, which offer improved access to quality dental care for working professionals.

CEO Haroon Naseer elaborated on the comprehensive range of services available, stating, "Our Dental Department offers all types of dental treatments and procedures under one roof, including oral health screening and care, pediatric dental care, root canal treatments, crowns, bridges, veneers, extractions, surgical treatments, implantology, orthodontic brackets and aligners, and aesthetic dentistry."

Sardar Yasir Ilyas also addressed the gathering, underscoring the need for support in the healthcare sector.

Brig. Prof. Dr. Gulzar Bukhari, head of the Dental Department, provided a brief overview of the clinic's offerings.

