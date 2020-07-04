UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Envoy Offers Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

German envoy offers condolence over loss of lives in train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Friday condoled over the loss of lives in the tragic train accident that took place near Sheikhupura.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence to the grieved families of Sikh Yatris over the loss of precious lives.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Earlier in the day at least 20 people died when the Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a coaster near Sheikhupura.

The deceased mainly included Sikh pilgrims who were travelling home from Nankana Sahib.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured German Died Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib From

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

31 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

31 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

33 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

33 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.