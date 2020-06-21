UrduPoint.com
German Envoy Sends Congratulation Wishes To Malala On Her Graduation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:40 PM

German envoy sends congratulation wishes to Malala on her graduation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Geramn Ambasaador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has sent his future wishes to Malala Yousafzai, youngest Nobel prize laurete and advocate of girls education, for attaining a graduation degree from the Oxford University..

The envoy, talking to APP said, it was a big achievement and a moment of pride not only for Malala, but also for her parents.

Bernhard emphasing the importance of education for the individual and society in general said, "the education of both mind and heart of a person were the most powerful tools to change the world and serve the humanity." Shlagheck also wished for Malal's future endeavours and goals and said " for Malala a new chapter of life starts after graduation and hopefully she would discover new avenues in the life coming ahead and I wish best of luck for her future.

" Malala, had won globle attention after surviving an assassination attempt by Taliban during her advocacy campaign for right to education for girls in the insurgent areas in year 2012 in her native town in Swat Valley.

She completed her graduated in the disciplines of Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the Oxford Universityand her achievement is seen as motivational and inspirational for the girls of third world.

A large number of goble icons from politics, showbiz, education and social sphere congratulated pour in for her achievement acknowledging her struggle and consistency for the purpose of education for girls.

