German envoy visits Baacha Khan Markaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Tuesday went to Baacha Khan Markaz (BKM) here and visited its various sections.

According to a release issued from Baacha Khan Markaz, Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan briefed the visiting ambassador about the activities, aims and objectives of Baacha Khan Trust.

He said that ANP desires to further improve relations with European Union.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador expressed interests in various sections of Baacha Khan Trust and its activities.

ANP Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Provincial Spokesperson, Samar Haroon Bilour and Director Baacha Khan Trust Research Centre, Fazal Rahim Marwat were also present on the occasion.