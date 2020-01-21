German envoy visits Child Protection Bureau

Ambassador of Germany, Bernhard Schlagheck here on Tuesday visited Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

Chairperson CPB, Sarah Ahmad, gave him a briefing about the working and recent achievements of the bureau

He visited the residential institution of the children and met with the children.

The ambassador appreciated the working of the bureau and the chairperson for her special interest and initiatives for protection and welfare of the children and assured of fully support to curb child abuse.