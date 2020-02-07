UrduPoint.com
German Envoy Visits Industrial Units In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Bernhard Schlagher visited several leading industrial units here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Bernhard Schlagher visited several leading industrial units here on Friday.

He witnessed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans. He also evinced keen interest in the production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He assured his full cooperation in ensuring direct easy access of Sialkot exporters to German markets and even to the European Union (EU) markets through Germany.

