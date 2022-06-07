German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Annalena Baerbock is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is arriving Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on matter of mutual interests.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues.

German Foreign Minister will also call on the Prime Minister.

The visit of the Foreign Minister Baerbock is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.