German FM Due In Islamabad Today For 2-day Visit

Mon 30th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is scheduled to arrive Pakistan today on two-day visit from August 30 to 31.

This is the second visit of Foreign Minister Maas to Pakistan during the current year.

During the official talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart would exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways of addressing its various dimensions.

In the bilateral context, matters relating to cooperation in political, economic and trade, security and defence, cultural and academic spheres are expected to come up.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also have interaction with other high-level dignitaries.

Pakistan and Germany enjoy close and cordial relations. This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Recently, a number of high-level exchanges have taken place, illustrating as upward swing in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Germany in April 2021.

