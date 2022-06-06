UrduPoint.com

German FM To Arrive In Islamabad Tomorrow On Two-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2022 | 05:19 PM

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

Annalena Baerbock is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is arriving in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

She is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues.

The German Foreign Minister will also call on the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation. Both sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

The visit of the Foreign Minister Baerbock is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange German European Union Visit Germany

Recent Stories

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

1 hour ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

2 hours ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

2 hours ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

3 hours ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.