German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

Annalena Baerbock is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is arriving in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues.

The German Foreign Minister will also call on the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation. Both sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

The visit of the Foreign Minister Baerbock is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.