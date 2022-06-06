German Foreign Minister to Pay Maiden Visit to Pakistan From June 7-8 - Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Pakistan this week for the first time since taking office at the invitation of her Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Monday.

"During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues. Foreign Minister Baerbock will also call on the Prime Minister," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda will cover topics related to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, and defense.

In 2021, Pakistan and Germany marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Baerbock's visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Pakistani ministry said.