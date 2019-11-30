UrduPoint.com
German-French Embassies Join Hands To Create Awareness About Climate Change Impacts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 02:44 PM

The German and French embassies have organized seminars and lectures in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to sensitize the public about the climate change impacts and protection of environment.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The German and French embassies have organized seminars and lectures in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to sensitize the public about the climate change impacts and protection of environment.

The German and French embassies had joined hands to create awareness about the climate changes in Pakistan, and the ways to mitigate their effects, Head of German Embassy Press Section, Christine Rosenberger told APP.

She said the lectures and seminars were very productive to make people aware of the benefits of neat and clean environment, besides encouraging them to make the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign a success.

She said the German Embassy was playing its due role for promotion of healthy environment by distributing cloth bags among the Pakistani people with a slogan 'say no to plastic bags and yes to cloth bags'.

Christine said on and off the Germany Embassy had been arranging different welfare and awareness campaigns like cleanliness drives around cities, tree plantations, and how to keep clean and green environment.

Meanwhile, Dr Adrien, a German climate change expert, said Pakistan was among the countries, which were facing serious climate change impacts and issues like global warming. Pakistan had great glaciers that could be melt due to the global warming and that would be the cause of multi-dimensional changes not only in the country but also the whole region, he added.

Dr Ardien said it was the right time to address issues related to the climate changes and global warming by taking right steps for a better society and healthy life.

