German GIZ, Sabawun Officials Praise PCP Remarkable Services, Assures Continued Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Officials from the German donor agency GIZ and its partner organization, National Sabawun, visited the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), an institution dedicated to the comprehensive physical and psychosocial rehabilitation of individuals with spinal cord injuries.
The delegation, highly impressed by the performance of the center, lauded it as a flagship project of the provincial government and assured their full cooperation.
In their remarks, the officials highlighted PCP’s decades-long service under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing free rehabilitation services to patients from Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan. They acknowledged that the center operates on a limited budget, yet has set an exemplary standard for developing countries, deserving support at every level.
During the visit, GIZ Senior Advisor Muhammad Hashim Khan and Sabawun CEO Tariq Khan, along with their teams, were briefed by PCP CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas. The presentation outlined the center’s services, current needs, and future plans. Following the briefing, PCP’s Director of Rehabilitation, Ameer Zeb, Deputy Director Assistive Technology, Mansoor Golra and Strategic Advisor Anwar Panezai guided the guests through various sections and wards of the center.
The delegation interacted with specialists and practitioners, gaining insights into their methodologies for patient care and rehabilitation. GIZ officials appreciated the center’s integrated approach to physical, mental, and psychological recovery under one roof.
The visitors also toured the PCP-managed customized wheelchair and assistive devices production unit in Hayatabad Industrial Estate. They were briefed on the unit’s research, designing, and manufacturing processes, which cater to the specific needs of individuals with disabilities, including age- and gender-appropriate wheelchairs and assistive tools.
The distinguished guests praised Dr. Ilyas Syed, his team, and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for this exceptional initiative. They expressed their admiration in glowing terms and reiterated their commitment to forming partnerships and collaborating with PCP in the future.
