German group interested to invest in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Innovative Techno Plus (ITP) Chairman Carsten Wenske called on Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, the ITP, a German investment group, has shown its interest in investment in Punjab, particularly in recycling of garbage.

On the occasion, Wenske said : " The ITP holds speciality in recycling of garbage and we are ready to launch projects in major cities, including the provincial capital".

He elaborated that tremendous job opportunities could be available by launching such projects.

On this occasion, the minister welcomed the offer and said the Punjab government would cooperate with Innovative Techno Plus.

Yawar Bukhari expressed his satisfaction over the offer by the German group that would not only train locals but would also transfer technology to Pakistan.

The minister said that along with Innovative Techno Plus other German groups were also interestedin investment in Pakistan.

He also offered the German group to consider investment in the Lahore River Ravi Project.