Open Menu

German Language Course To Begin From Oct 17 At ICCBS

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 06:36 PM

German Language Course to begin from Oct 17 at ICCBS

The Four-month hybrid course entitled “Basic German Language Course - 2023” will commence on October 17 at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Four-month hybrid course entitled “Basic German Language Course - 2023” will commence on October 17 at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

The spokesman of the ICCBS said the ICCBS – University of Karachi is organizing the course in collaboration with Sindh Innovation, Research, and education Network (SIREN), Government of Sindh.

The German language expert from Goethe-Institute, Pakistan, will conduct the course, he said, adding that the course can either be attended through online or physical attendance.

This course will be coordinated through the Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Center (ICCBS), the official maintained.

This course has been designed to help undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate students to develop and provide a better knowledge of the German language, he said, adding that candidates with at least an Intermediate certificate or equivalent are eligible to attend the course.

Details of this course can also be seen on the website: http://iccs.edu/page-language-courses. Successful students will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Education German October From Government

Recent Stories

TikTok's commitment to supporting mental, health a ..

TikTok's commitment to supporting mental, health awareness in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings

3 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for rationalization of duties, tariffs ..

SCCI calls for rationalization of duties, tariffs to enhance cross border trade

3 minutes ago
 Parents urged to get children administered polio d ..

Parents urged to get children administered polio drops

3 minutes ago
Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support cou ..

Establishing UAE Drug Corporation will support country&#039;s leadership, compet ..

10 minutes ago
 Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Bakhtawar Cadet Collage Nawab ..

Commissioner visits Bakhtawar Cadet Collage Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest 3 accused; recover stolen items

Dera police arrest 3 accused; recover stolen items

3 minutes ago
 DC visits bus stand

DC visits bus stand

11 minutes ago
 EU, Gulf states urge 'sustained financial support' ..

EU, Gulf states urge 'sustained financial support' for Palestinians

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan