German Language Course to begin from Oct 17 at ICCBS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Four-month hybrid course entitled “Basic German Language Course - 2023” will commence on October 17 at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

The spokesman of the ICCBS said the ICCBS – University of Karachi is organizing the course in collaboration with Sindh Innovation, Research, and education Network (SIREN), Government of Sindh.

The German language expert from Goethe-Institute, Pakistan, will conduct the course, he said, adding that the course can either be attended through online or physical attendance.

This course will be coordinated through the Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Center (ICCBS), the official maintained.

This course has been designed to help undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate students to develop and provide a better knowledge of the German language, he said, adding that candidates with at least an Intermediate certificate or equivalent are eligible to attend the course.

Details of this course can also be seen on the website: http://iccs.edu/page-language-courses. Successful students will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course.