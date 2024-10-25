German Market Possessed Potential For Pakistani Entrepreneurs: AHK
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) representative, Florian Walther on Friday said Pakistani entrepreneurs had the potential to grow in German market.
Talking to private news channel, he said that the trade relationship between Pakistan and Germany is important for development of both the countries.
He further said that all the stakeholders should play their positive role to boost the trade relationship between the two countries.
He said that the role of media, political leadership and Civil society at all cultural level was important in this regard.
“I believe this is an important part of my role, that I am not only presenting German business here, but also representing Pakistan when I go to Germany,” he added.
The German government also keen to facilitate to the business entered in the German market, he added.
Pakistan has the potential to boost their exports to not only in Germany but all over the world, he further added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce13 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to fast-track license renewal for Tandoori Junction hotel2 hours ago
-
27 October darkest chapter in Kashmir's contemporary history: National Front2 hours ago
-
50th death anniversary of writer Agha Shorish Kashmiri observed2 hours ago
-
KP Govt to cultivate Saffron on 93 acre land: Minister2 hours ago
-
Committees formed to check eligibility for mass wedding program2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa agree to enhance trade, commerce cooperation3 hours ago
-
FIA arrest suspect for spreading false information, inciting public against state3 hours ago
-
Police arrested accused involved in murder case3 hours ago
-
ITP issues alternative routes amid Security measures in ICT3 hours ago
-
PM lauds Punjab Police operation to kill 10 terrorists in Mianwali3 hours ago
-
Governor condemns attack on Darazinda check post in DI Khan3 hours ago