German market possessed potential for Pakistani entrepreneurs: AHK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) representative, Florian Walther on Friday said Pakistani entrepreneurs had the potential to grow in German market.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the trade relationship between Pakistan and Germany is important for development of both the countries.

He further said that all the stakeholders should play their positive role to boost the trade relationship between the two countries.

He said that the role of media, political leadership and Civil society at all cultural level was important in this regard.

“I believe this is an important part of my role, that I am not only presenting German business here, but also representing Pakistan when I go to Germany,” he added.

The German government also keen to facilitate to the business entered in the German market, he added.

Pakistan has the potential to boost their exports to not only in Germany but all over the world, he further added.