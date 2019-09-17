UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ministry Vows To Continue Support Under Pak-German Renewable Energy Forum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:55 PM

German Ministry vows to continue support under Pak-German Renewable Energy Forum

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany appreciated the draft of Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019 and vowed for all kind of support under the umbrella of Pak-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany appreciated the draft of Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019 and vowed for all kind of support under the umbrella of Pak-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF). This was expressed by the officials of BMZ during a meeting with Pakistani delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, in Berlin, said a press release received here.

CEO AEDB presented an overview of the draft ARE Policy 2019 to the German officials during the meeting.

Abdul Jabbar was leading a delegation comprising of public and private sector professionals that were visiting Germany to meet with their public sector representatives, local distribution and transmission companies, investors, manufacturers and experts to enhance acquaintance to various techno-economic and social aspect of interconnecting and operating distributed generation renewable power systems.

The delegation also included member NEPRA and secretaries of provincial energy departments.

He participated in the meeting of the Steering Committee of PGREF.The Steering Committee discussed the PGREF concept, work plan and business model of the Forum, its steering structure and related administrative matters to enable the PGREF fully functional.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Nepra German Germany Berlin 2019 All

Recent Stories

IGP Punjab takes notice of three children's dead b ..

2 minutes ago

Professor, prisoner to face off in Tunisia runoff

2 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit like 'burning your house down': UK ..

2 minutes ago

World's migrant population now at 272 million, UN ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico urges halt to pre-Columbian art sale in Par ..

2 minutes ago

Earth warming more quickly than thought, new clima ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.