German Ministry vows to continue support under Pak-German Renewable Energy Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany appreciated the draft of Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019 and vowed for all kind of support under the umbrella of Pak-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF). This was expressed by the officials of BMZ during a meeting with Pakistani delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, in Berlin , said a press release received here.

CEO AEDB presented an overview of the draft ARE Policy 2019 to the German officials during the meeting.

Abdul Jabbar was leading a delegation comprising of public and private sector professionals that were visiting Germany to meet with their public sector representatives, local distribution and transmission companies, investors, manufacturers and experts to enhance acquaintance to various techno-economic and social aspect of interconnecting and operating distributed generation renewable power systems.

The delegation also included member NEPRA and secretaries of provincial energy departments.

He participated in the meeting of the Steering Committee of PGREF.The Steering Committee discussed the PGREF concept, work plan and business model of the Forum, its steering structure and related administrative matters to enable the PGREF fully functional.