German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Tobias Lindner will review bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany besides holding discussions on economic cooperation, climate change, and matters of mutual interest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Germany’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Tobias Lindner will arrive in Islamabad on a four day visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

During the meetings with Pakistan leadership, he will review bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany besides holding discussions on economic cooperation, climate change, and matters of mutual interest.